Window washer falls to death from San Diego high-rise

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A window washer fell eight stories to his death Wednesday while working on a building in San Diego’s East Village, authorities said.

The worker was on scaffolding that gave way and fell to the sidewalk, police said. He died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The accident happened shortly before noon at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa, a newly opened 14-story building that will provide housing for more than 500 low-income and homeless people, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The building is operated by Father Joe’s Villages, a charity helping the homeless.

The charity and the project’s developer, Chelsea Investment Corp., said they were saddened by the death.

“As a close-knit community, we understand the impact that this tragedy will have on the family and loved ones,” they said in a joint statement, the Union-Tribune reported.

The accident is under investigation by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.