3 hurt when car slams into restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were hurt Wednesday when a car jumped a sidewalk and slammed into a restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, authorities said.

A 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman believed to be restaurant patrons were hospitalized in serious condition after the crash, the LA Fire Department said in a statement.

The 84-year-old driver of the car was taken to hospital in unknown condition, the statement said.

The car ended up at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) into the restaurant, fire officials said.

The two-story building also containing retail space and apartment was evacuated until it is determined to be structurally sound.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.