Prison for man who tried to breach cockpit, jumped from jet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison for attempting to breach the cockpit of United Airlines plane and then jumped from the airliner taxiing at Los Angeles International Airport, federal prosecutors said.

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez assaulted a flight attendant then opened the exit door and fell onto the runway last June, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The 34-year-old from La Paz, Mexico pleaded guilty in October to one count of interference with flight crew members. The judge on Wednesday also ordered him to pay more than $20,000 in restitution.

Dominguez “sprinted” to the front of the plane, tried to get into the cockpit and then opened the door and jumped while another passenger unsuccessfully tried to restrain him, according to an FBI affidavit.

“Once…Dominguez landed on the tarmac, he began crawling away from the aircraft. His right leg appeared broken,” the affidavit states.

The flight was scheduled to fly from LA to Salt Lake City.