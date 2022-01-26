Firefighters mopping up wildfire near Big Sur coast

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters working a wildfire near California’s Big Sur coast were strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots Wednesday, authorities said.

Fire activity was minimal overnight, with higher humidity and light winds, Cal Fire said in a statement. Weather was expected to remain favorable through the day.

The Colorado Fire, named for the canyon where it erupted amid high winds Friday night, was 55% contained.

The wildfire ignited when an intentional burn of a pile of debris escaped, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie told the San Francisco Chronicle that the pile burning appeared to have been on private property and whether the residents had a required burn permit was under investigation.