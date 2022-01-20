San Francisco subpoenas unauthorized COVID testing operator

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s city attorney has issued subpoenas seeking records from a COVID-19 test operator and laboratory suspected of administering tests on city property without a permit.

City Attorney David Chiu announced the legal action Thursday after the companies missed a Monday deadline to provide valid licenses.

“Protecting the integrity of our COVID testing operations is crucial as we grapple with a surge in COVID cases,” Chiu said in a statement. “We cannot allow rogue actors to exploit this Omicron surge for profit. We will get to the bottom of this and ensure any bad actors are held accountable.”

Chiu’s office began investigating Community Wellness America Inc. after receiving tips that it offered free COVID tests at several pop-up tents earlier this month. The community blog Mission Local reported one test site attracted a line near Dolores Park as the fast-spreading omicron variant drove up demand for testing. A representative for the San Diego-based company couldn’t show a license to the blog but said it contracts with Crestview Clinical Laboratory LLC to process the tests.

While the tests were free, investigators believe the test operator was collecting sensitive personal information and had a profit motive, said Jen Kwart, a spokeswoman for Chiu’s office.

“They were asking people their Social Security numbers and immigration status, which are definitely red flags,” Kwart said.

It was also unclear whether the people who performed the tests had adequate training and what they are doing with the information and samples they collected, she said.

Messages seeking comments from both companies have not been returned.

The California Department of Public Health said last August it was investigating Community Wellness America after hearing about unauthorized testing sites in Marin, Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Public health officials in Washington state also issued a warning last April about the company after its staff failed to use appropriate personal protective equipment at testing sites and failed to keep personal information secure.

The Seattle and King County public health agency said CWA staffers also falsely claimed to be “with public health” and indicated in fine print that people could be billed even though large signs promoted the tests as free.

Associated Press