Investigators: Woman in vehicle runs down detained man

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — A man was detained by Los Angeles County deputies who saw him in an altercation with a woman and then was killed when the woman got in a vehicle and crashed into him, authorities said Thursday.

A deputy was also struck but was treated at a hospital and released, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in South El Monte when deputies observed the altercation in a shopping center parking lot, stopped and detained the man.

The woman got in a vehicle, drove through the parking, made a U-turn “and intentionally drove towards the deputies and the male who was being detained,” the statement said.

The vehicle struck a patrol vehicle and then hit the deputy and the detained man, who died at the scene.

Deputies pursued the vehicle, which became disabled and pulled over. The woman was detained without further incident.

Identities were not immediately released. The woman was described as being in her early 30s and the man was in his mid-50s.