USC frats must have guards at parties after abuse claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most fraternities at the University of Southern California will be allowed to start having parties again in March if security guards are posted at stairs or hallways leading to bedrooms, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Strict rules issued in advance of spring recruiting known as “rush” follow allegations of drugging and sexual abuse at several fraternities last year, the Times said Wednesday.

All fraternity social events were halted in October after the allegations surfaced.

The resumption of social activities will not apply to several suspended fraternities. An investigation of the sex abuse allegations continues under Title IX of federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools and educational programs.

Sexual violence prevention training will also be mandatory for all fraternity members under the rules drafted by representatives of Greek life, student government, other student groups, safety experts and faculty.

USC Provost Charles Zukoski said the partnership between the working group and the university was critical to the future of Greek life at the university, which has about 4,000 students in fraternities and sororities.

In addition to preventing guests from entering bedrooms during parties, the rules call for security guards to be posted at entry points. The security companies must be hired in consultation with the university.