Missing woman found dead inside crashed car off I-80

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The body of a 19-year-old Woodland woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found Tuesday inside a car that had crashed off of Interstate 80 in Natomas, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Carlisle said a caller reported seeing a vehicle in a ditch just off the onramp to westbound I-80 from West El Camino Avenue, KOVR-TV reported.

Emergency responders found the car down the embankment, under thick brush and trees and the body of the missing woman inside of it. Her name has not been released.

Authorities believe several days had passed before the crash car was discovered, the television station reported.

Woodland police confirmed the woman found in the car was the same woman reported missing to them on Monday.