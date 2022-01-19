Huntington Park police shoot, kill knife-wielding man

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man they say came toward officers with a knife, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in Huntington Park and the man, described as being in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

County firefighters answering a report of a house fire at around 11:45 p.m. Monday didn’t see any blaze but were confronted by a man who claimed to have a weapon, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

Firefighters called police and found the man armed with a knife and acting erratically, authorities said.

The man refused to drop the knife and less-lethal rounds were fired but the man ran off, where a second confrontation occurred and less-lethal rounds were used again without any effect, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man again tried to flee and a third confrontation occurred and less-lethal ammunition was fired, authorities said.

The man then advanced on officers with the knife and an officer shot him, according to the Sheriff’s Department.