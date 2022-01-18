Clear
Fire damages Southern California apartment building

By AP News

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Red Cross was called in to care for displaced residents after fire, smoke and water damaged eight units of a Southern California apartment building.

The blaze was reported Monday afternoon in Upland and responding San Bernardino County fire crews found units on the first and second floors on fire.

A search of the building found no victims and the fire was extinguished in 45 minutes, Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said in a statement.

Four apartment units had fire and smoke damage. Four others had smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

