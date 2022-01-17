Mostly Clear
Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing of woman, 24

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police were searching Monday for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old employee of a Los Angeles furniture store.

The woman was found dead by a customer at the store in the Hancock Park neighborhood on Thursday, police said.

Investigators described the suspect as tall and thin, wearing all black clothing and a face mask. Police haven’t identified a possible motive.

Family members identified the victim as Brianna Kupfer, a graduate student pursuing an architectural design degree at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Relatives described Kupfer tp CBSLA as a gifted artist who always had a positive attitude.

