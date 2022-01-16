Partly Cloudy
59.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nurse assaulted at Los Angeles bus stop dies of injuries

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A nurse who was badly injured after being attacked at a Los Angeles transit bus stop has died of her injuries, her employer announced Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by this news,” officials with LA County-USC Medical Center said in a statement. “Sandra Shells will forever be remembered for her compassionate care and unmatched dedication to her patients and her community throughout her 38-year career at LAC+USC.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has called for a full investigation into Thursday’s assault at downtown’s Union Station, arguing that essential workers who are already working in tough conditions during the pandemic deserve a “more safe and stable environments.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that a homeless man was arrested not far from the station and booked for investigation of attempted murder.

Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 