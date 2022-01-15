Cloudy
2 Southern California childcare workers suspected of abuse

By AP News

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Two inland Southern California childcare workers have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after an 8-month old boy was brought to a hospital with skull fracture, authorities said.

An investigation began after the boy who attended Kiddie Academy in Rancho Cucamonga was hospitalized last September, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Two Kiddie Academy employees, women ages 29 and 50, face charges including child abuse and conspiracy. The two conspired to conceal the child’s injuries and neglected his well-being, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Representatives for Kiddie Academy in Rancho Cucamonga did not return a call Saturday seeking comment.

