Police find homicide suspect dead while serving warrant

By AP News

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities found a homicide suspect dead while serving a search warrant at a home in Northern California, officials said.

Robert Miller was suspected in the shooting death of Kimberly Sosa, 41, whose body was found Jan. 5 in a Sacramento parking garage, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The investigation led detectives to a home in Oroville, in Butte County north of Sacramento. When authorities searched the residence on Friday they found Miller, 41, dead with an apparent “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

A high school near the home was briefly locked down during the search until police determined there was no threat to the community.

Investigators haven’t released a possible motive for the shooting.

