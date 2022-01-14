Nurse critically injured in Los Angeles bus stop assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County official called Friday for a full investigation of an attack that badly injured a nurse waiting at transit bus stop at downtown’s Union Station.

The nurse from LA County-USC Medical Center was left in critical condition after the attack Thursday, according to county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who is also on the board of the county Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

“It is unacceptable for Metro bus riders to be susceptible to this type of violence,” Barger said in a statement. “Our essential workers, such as this County nurse, often take public transportation at unconventional times and can become easy prey for violent actors.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that a homeless man was arrested not far from Union Station and booked for investigation of attempted murder.

“Our County has an urgent need to work with public safety, mental health and transportation providers to create more safe and stable environments,” Barger said. “Our essential workers are battling a pandemic and working long hours in tough conditions — at a minimum, they deserve that.”