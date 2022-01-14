Family of San Diego cop killed in crash files legal claim

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The family of a San Diego police detective who was killed, along with her husband, in a wrong-way crash last year has filed a $10 million legal claim against the city, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday.

Detective Jamie Huntley-Park, 33, and her husband and fellow detective, 32-year-old Ryan Park, were killed June 4 on Interstate 5.

The wrong-way driver, 58-year-old Sandra Daniels, was also killed in the head-on crash. Daniels was diabetic, but an autopsy found she had normal blood sugar and wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of impact. She had only a small amount of Valium in her system.

After the crash her husband, Darrell Daniels, told the newspaper that his wife had diabetes, had gone to a medical center to fill her insulin prescription and may have become disoriented because of low blood sugar.

He also told The Union-Tribune that his wife was “directionally challenged” and often had problems when she had to drive on Interstate 5. She was heading north in southbound lanes when the crash occurred near the U.S.-Mexico border south of downtown San Diego.

Huntley-Park and Park were following up on leads for a case even though it was their day off, police officials have said. They were driving their unmarked, department-issued car.

Huntley’s parents, Ed Thomas and Cherisse Huntley filed the legal claim — the precursor to a lawsuit — last month.

The Huntleys say the city of San Diego was responsible at least in part because the couple were occupants in a city-owned and insured vehicle, according to The Union-Tribune.

City officials did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

The parents are seeking $5 million in damages and $5 million in unspecified future costs, the newspaper reported.