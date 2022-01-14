Los Angeles County sues warehouse owner over gas stench

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County announced Thursday it is suing tenants and property owners of a warehouse where a fire released illegally-stored chemicals into a drainage channel and caused a stench that lasted for weeks.

The hydrogen sulfide gas odor caused a public nuisance affecting thousands of residents in the city of Carson, according to the lawsuit filed in Superior Court.

The suit alleges the tenants and owners of the storage facility were aware of the hazards at the site and failed to take steps to prevent the dangerous conditions that led to the fire.

The court filing names 10 defendants, including warehouse owner Liberty Property Limited Partnership and its parent company, Prologis Inc. Officials with Prologis didn’t immediately return a call Thursday seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Prologis said in a statement last month that it was working with the LA County Fire Department to safely clean up the fire debris.

The blaze began Sept. 30 at the property in Carson where two companies stored large amounts of wellness and beauty products, and chemicals including ethanol subsequently flowed into Dominguez Channel, officials said.

Complaints of a rotten-egg stench began on Oct. 3 and eventually came from thousands of people in at least a half-dozen communities in the area.