San Diego County supervisor and family escape house fire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and his family escaped a fire that damaged the front of their home early Wednesday.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the family was awakened by smoke alarms around 4 a.m.

“The front of our house was engulfed in flames, but we were able to safely evacuate out another door,” Fletcher said in a statement.

Police officers were quickly on the scene and firefighters saved the house, he said.

“Our family is safe and for us, that is all that matters,” he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.