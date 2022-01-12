Arrest made in Taco Bell drive-thru killing over phony bill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arrest was made in the killing of a Taco Bell employee who was shot at the drive-thru window of a South Los Angeles location, the police chief announced Tuesday.

Chief Michel Moore made the announcement during an evening vigil for Alejandro Garcia, 41, who was killed Saturday night by a man in a car in the drive-thru lane who tried to pay for a meal with a counterfeit $20 bill, authorities said.

Garcia, who died at the scene, had been working at the restaurant with his 19-year-old son, and the shooting followed an argument that began when Garcia’s son refused to accept the bill, investigators said.

Garcia was a father of three. A GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral and for his family had collected more than $86,000 in donations.