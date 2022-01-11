Clear
San Diego police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pulled gun

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police on Monday shot and killed a robbery suspect they said he pulled a gun during a confrontation in an alley.

Officers were answering a report at around 7:30 a.m. that a man with a knife had robbed a liquor store and moments later they saw a possible suspect in an alley about a block away, police Capt. Rich Freedman said.

Three officers confronted the man and shot him when he pulled a handgun, Freedman said.

He died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The officers weren’t hurt, Freedman said.

It was the first on-duty police shooting this year. Four people were shot by police last year and two died, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

