Man arrested after fatal stabbing at California skatepark

By AP News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing two men, one fatally, at a Southern California skatepark, authorities said.

Both victims were hospitalized with stab wounds to the chest following a fight Wednesday night at Centennial Skatepark in Santa Ana, police said.

One man, Jose Merlan, 27, of Santa Ana, later died, the Orange County Register reported. Officials didn’t immediately release the condition of the other victim, who was not named.

Investigators identified the suspect through surveillance video and witness interviews, police said. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

What led up to the fight was not immediately known.

