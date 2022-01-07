Cloudy
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Northern California rancher believed killed by bull

By AP News

BYRON, Calif. (AP) — A bull apparently killed a Northern California rancher and then was shot dead when it threatened first responders, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in rural Contra Costa County, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

A report of an unresponsive rancher lying in a field drew sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and an animal control officer to the scene, said Steve Aubert, a fire marshal public information officer with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

“It is believed that the bull may have attacked the rancher,” Aubert said.

The bull approached emergency personnel in a threatening manner and deputies shot it to protect them, Aubert said.

The county medical examiner will determine the cause of death of the rancher, whose identity was not released.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 