Los Angeles County firefighter dies battling house fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County firefighter died early Thursday after being overcome by fire and smoke while battling a house fire, authorities said.

The firefighter’s identity was withheld pending notification of relatives, but officials said he had a wife and two teenage sons.

The firefighter was part of a station crew that responded to a 2 a.m. fire at a house in Rancho Palos Verdes on the county’s south coast.

Interim Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said the firefighter was inside the structure when he was overcome, put out a mayday and was pulled out by other firefighters.

He was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful, Marrone said.