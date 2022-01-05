California officer shoots police K-9 after dog attacks him

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A central California police officer fatally shot a K-9 officer on Tuesday after the dog bit him while he was taking the animal to be euthanized, authorities said.

Odin, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, had worked for the Fresno Police Department for three years but was taken out of service in October after suddenly attacking and seriously injuring his partner, officials said in a news release.

A veterinarian who examined the K-9 said Odin may have suffered from a neurological issue that made him aggressive, according to the Fresno Bee.

After months of evaluations, authorities decided Odin needed to be euthanized for the safety of officers and the public, police said.

Even after being given sedatives, Odin attacked an officer taking the dog to be euthanized. The officer determined he could not get Odin to release the bite on his arm and used his service weapon to kill Odin instantly, police.

“Members of the Fresno Police Department are truly saddened with this incident, and we will be forever grateful for his years of service to our community,” the news release said.