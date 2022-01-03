High wind warning for Reno-Tahoe as next storm approaches

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The next winter storm of an already snowy season was headed into the Sierra and northern Nevada Monday with potentially damaging winds, mountain snow and a few light rain and snow showers in the valleys.

The Mount Rose ski resort on the edge of Reno was closed Monday due to high winds.

Snowfall should be modest compared to recent events but blowing snow could make travel difficult, the National Weather Service said.

A high-wind warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday with gusts possible in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) over ridgetops around Lake Tahoe and up to 70 mph (112 kph) in Reno and the Sierra’s eastern front.

“Damaging winds could blown down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible,” the service said Monday.

Strong winds will produce wave heights at Lake Tahoe from 2 to 5 feet (61 cm to 1.5 meters), it said.

In north-central and northeast Nevada, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow is expected in the mountains around Winnemucca, and up to 8 inches (20 cm) in the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range in Elko County, with up to 4 inches (10 cm) in the valleys.