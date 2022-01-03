Sheriff: Deputy shoots, kills man with rifle in California

WILDOMAR, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an armed man who allegedly tried to break into a home Sunday and opened fire, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not immediately made public, was pronounced dead at the scene in Wildomar, a city in Riverside County about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The Riverside County sheriff’s deputy, whose name also has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when deputies were sent to the Wildomar home following reports of a suicidal man with a rifle. The man allegedly said he wanted to kill himself and he was at the home trying to speak to the occupant, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

A sheriff’s helicopter unit saw the man as he allegedly tried to pry open a door of the home. The occupant inside reported fearing for their life, authorities said, and they were not able to leave the home safely.

Deputies on the ground were driving to the home when they received reports that the man had opened fire. They arrived to find the man in possession of the rifle and the deputy shot him. The man’s identity will be made public after his next of kin is notified of his death.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately released.

The home’s occupant was able to get out safely and no deputies were injured.