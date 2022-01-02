Clear
Northern California bank robbed on New Year’s Eve

By AP News

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities were searching Sunday for a man who robbed a Northern California bank on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect passed a note to a teller at the Westamerica branch in Guerneville and walked out with an unknown sum of money, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Piccinini said he didn’t think there were any customers inside the bank at the time.

Details of the crime, such as whether a weapon was used, were not revealed because the case is under investigation, Piccinini said.

The Press Democrat said Westamerica is one of only two banks in Guerneville, a town of 5,000 people about 85 miles (126 km) north of San Francisco.

