Firefighters rescue 6 people from blaze at San Diego home

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Firefighters rescued six people after flames tore through a house in San Diego early Sunday, authorities said.

All six were hospitalized, with at least one treated for serious injuries following the blaze in the Rolando neighborhood, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The conditions of the other five weren’t immediately known.

Fire crews responding around 6 a.m. encountered flames and thick smoke, officials said. It took 15 minutes to pull all the residents from the home and about an hour to get the blaze under control, the Union-Tribune reported.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire at the house, which was seriously damaged.