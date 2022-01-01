2 dead, 1 hurt in off-road vehicle crash in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third was injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in inland Southern California, authorities said.

All three were riding in what police described as side-by-side all-terrain vehicle when the crash happened late Friday afternoon in the La Sierra Hills near Riverside, the Press-Enterprise reported.

Two people died at the scene and the third suffered moderate injuries, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Because of wet terrain in the remote area, recovery of the bodies was delayed until Saturday morning, the newspaper said. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of the victims.

It was unclear what caused the accident or if weather contributed to the crash, which occurred in a remote area not approved as an off-road trail, said Fire Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.

As of September, Riverside authorities had responded to 21 crashes involving off-road vehicles in 2021, the Press-Enterprise said.