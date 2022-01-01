Man dies after being pushed into path of oncoming train

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man was killed after being pushed into the path of an oncoming freight train in San Diego on Saturday, police said.

Witnesses said the victim was fighting on a train platform with another man who shoved him onto the tracks at the Old Town Transit Center shortly after 6 a.m., the Union-Tribune reported.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene, said police Lt. Andra Brown.

Investigators are reviewing security camera footage to try and identify the assailant, who escaped on a trolley, the newspaper said.

Trolley and train service was briefly halted during the investigation.