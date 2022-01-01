Police search for suspects in California mall shooting

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for suspects Saturday after a shooting at a mall in Northern California on New Year’s Eve left one person wounded, authorities said.

The victim was a man who came to the aid of a robbery victim at Sunvalley Mall in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Concord, KPIX-TV reported. He was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Employees described a chaotic scene with shoppers running for cover after hearing a gunshot around 3:45 p.m. The mall was briefly locked down as police unsuccessfully searched for suspects.

Investigators didn’t immediately release suspect descriptions.

Concord is in Contra Costa County, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.