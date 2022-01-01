Clear
41 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

6 hurt in shooting at South Los Angeles grocery store

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six people were injured Friday, two of them critically, in a shooting at a South Los Angeles grocery store, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 4 p.m. when two people opened fired outside Superior Grocers and into the store, Fox11 reported.

Six people were injured, two of them critically and two seriously, while two declined to be taken to the hospital, according to the Fire Department.

A 54-year-old woman was shot in the back, others had graze wounds and one person was cut by glass, KABC-TV reported.

Other details, including a possible motive, weren’t immediately released.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 