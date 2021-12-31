Diabetic who caused deadly crash had normal blood sugar

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A diabetic woman who died when she drove the wrong way on a San Diego-area freeway and hit another car, killing two San Diego police detectives, had normal blood sugar and wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol, an autopsy concluded.

Sandra Daniels, 58, had a normal glucose level, no alcohol and only a small amount of Valium in her system when she crashed head-on into another car on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro in June, according to a report by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office cited Thursday by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The report concluded the crash was an accident.

The crash killed Daniels, whose car burst into flames, and a married couple, Detective Ryan Park, 32, and Detective Jamie Huntley-Park, 33.

After the crash her husband, Darrell Daniels, said that his wife had diabetes, had gone to a medical center to fill her insulin prescription and may have become disoriented because of low blood sugar.

Daniels also told the Union-Tribune in June that his wife was “directionally challenged” and often had problems when she had to drive on Interstate 5. She was heading north in southbound lanes when the crash occurred near the U.S.-Mexico border south of downtown San Diego.