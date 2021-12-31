San Diego jail inmate held on suspicion of killing cellmate

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego jail inmate was arrested on suspicion of killing his cellmate, authorities said Thursday.

John Roman Medina, 18, of Chula Vista was held after a sheriff’s deputy saw him attacking the other man Wednesday evening at the San Diego Central Jail, the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Deputies stopped the attack and pulled Medina from the cell.

Dominique James McCoy, 38, of San Diego was given lifesaving measures by deputies and medical staff but he was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

McCoy was booked into the jail on Dec. 23 on suspicion of possessing and selling drugs, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Medina was booked into the jail only three days before the attack on suspicion of felony child cruelty, cruelty to animals and assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

He was re-booked on suspicion of murder.

The killing remains under investigation.