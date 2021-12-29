Break-ins reported at Sacramento lobbying, nonprofit offices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Burglars broke into more than a dozen offices of lobbying firms, nonprofits and a union a block from the state Capitol last week and stole computers and files with identity information, it was reported Tuesday.

The thefts discovered Thursday morning at the 10-story Forum Building remain under investigation, police told the Sacramento Bee.

Rubicon Property Management, the building’s manager, said in an email to tenants Monday that investigators collected fingerprints from the offices and that the company will install more cameras and provide security guards around the clock, the Bee said.

The Bee said the tenants affected included the California Federation of Teachers; California Strategic Advisors; Reeb; EdVoice; California Association for Adult Day Services; the California Air Pollution Control Officers Association; the California Association of Councils of Governments; the California Solar and Storage Association; Hispanic League of Colleges and Universities; Corbin & Kaiser; the Planning and Conservation League and Houston Magnani and Associates.

Corbin & Kaiser CEO Samantha Corbin said the thieves broke door handles, locks and door frames and stole new computer equipment, banking and routing information, and employee payroll information such as Social Security numbers from filing cabinets.

Tenants say the rundown K Street area is contributing to crime.

Sacramento leaders should take action to clean up the downtown area, said Ron Kingston, president of California Strategic Advisors.

Kingston said officials should promise tenants that “we are going to devote resources to cleaning up the area and providing security and making it safe again, making it a jewel of Sacramento.’”