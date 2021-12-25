Winter storm slows travel on I-80 in Sierra; chains required

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm that dropped more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow overnight at some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe is slowing holiday travel on U.S. Interstate 80 in the Sierra.

Chains or snow tires are required for all vehicles in both directions on a 70-mile (112 kilometers) stretch of I-80 from the California-Nevada line to Alta, California, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of Colfax.

Reno-Sparks and Carson City remain under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Saturday, The warning continues at Lake Tahoe into Tuesday.

Twenty inches (50 centimeters) of snow fell Friday night into Saturday at Homewood on Tahoe’s west shore. About a foot (30 cm) was reported at Northstar near Truckee, California and 10 inches (25 cm) at the Mount Rose ski resort on the southwest edge of Reno.

The National Weather Service says as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of new snow is possible by Tuesday on mountain tops around Lake Tahoe. One to 3 feet (30-91 cm) to is expected at lake level. Wind gusts over ridges could exceed 100 mph (160 kph).