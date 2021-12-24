Herbicides in Lake Tahoe? Invasive plants provoke debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — As invasive plants encroach on the pristine waters of Lake Tahoe, officials are weighing whether to use aquatic herbicides for the first time to contain their growth and prevent them from clouding the waters.

Plants like curlyleaf pondweed and eurasian watermilfoil have long thrived in the Tahoe Keys, a boating community located on a lagoon off the southern end of the lake. The local property owners’ association says the methods it has historically used to contain weeds, including taking them out manually — are no longer sufficient.

The League and the Tahoe Keys Property Owners’ Association are among a longer list of supporters of using herbicides to contain the invasive plants from spreading that also includes scientists at the Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

“This fact is beyond debate: If we do nothing, or fail to act quickly, the worst fate for Lake Tahoe is unavoidable,” Darcie Goodman Collins, chief executive officer of the League to Save Lake Tahoe, told the Reno Gazette Journal.

The Sierra Club and others oppose herbicides, which have never been used in federally-protected Lake Tahoe or the Keys. A similar effort to introduce herbicides in 2015 was scuttled.