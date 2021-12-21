Suspect charged with wounding California patrol investigator

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — Stanislaus County prosecutors on Monday charged a man with shooting and wounding a California Highway Patrol investigator last week .

Henry Moreno Arroyo was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the events that spanned Wednesday and Thursday and at one point led to 10 city blocks being cordoned off in the Central Valley city of Turlock.

On Monday, Arroyo’s arraignment was postponed until Dec. 27 so that he could make financial arrangements to hire a private attorney. He was ordered held on nearly $1.5 million bail.

Arroyo, 40, of Turlock, opened fire Thursday on CHP investigators who were investigating a Wednesday evening freeway shooting and found what they believed to be the suspect’s car in Turlock, prosecutors said.

Officers fired back before Arroyo ran off and was later arrested, prosecutors said.

Arroyo and one CHP officer were treated for non-life threatening wounds.

Arroyo is charged with trying to kill the wounded investigator and a second officer.

At the time, Arroyo was on probation and awaiting final judgment on an earlier accusation of child endangerment, authorities said.

They haven’t released any more details about the freeway shooting and Arroyo isn’t charged with that crime.