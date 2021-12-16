Storm shuts down Interstate 5 in Northern California

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow, blizzard conditions and stuck vehicles shut down the West Coast’s major interstate in Northern California as the latest of back-to-back storms pushed through, authorities said.

Interstate 5 was closed north of Redding on Wednesday afternoon and had yet to reopen early Thursday, according to the California Department of Transportation website. Redding is about 200 miles north of San Francisco.

The Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday evening that, at the request of Caltrans, it closed southbound I-5 at Ashland.

Winter storm warnings or advisories were expected to remain in effect through midmorning Thursday in parts of Northern California, Oregon and Nevada, followed by lingering rain and snow showers, forecasters said.

South of San Francisco, a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of the scenic Highway 1 in the Big Sur area reopened Wednesday evening after clean up of storm damage.

Storms this week have blanketed drought-stricken California’s mountains with snow and dropped large amounts of rain.