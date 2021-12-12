Authorities search for woman who went overboard on cruise

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

The Carnival Miracle cruise ship was returning Sunday to the port in Long Beach and federal authorities were waiting to investigate, KABC-TV reported.

Ship passenger Daniel Miranda said an announcement went out early Saturday that someone had gone overboard. He said areas of the ship were cordoned off and limited information provided.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Mexican navy joined in a search for the woman on Saturday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The woman was not immediately identified. The ship left Los Angeles area on Thursday and was expected to return on Sunday.