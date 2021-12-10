Tahoe woman guilty of striking, seriously injuring woman

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — An Incline Village has been found guilty of reckless driving when she struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk at Lake Tahoe earlier this year.

Carolyn Grady was driving a Ford Escape SUV in Incline Village on March 14 when she turned left onto State Route 28 and hit Helen Neff. She was found guilty in Crystal Bay Township Justice Court on Wednesday of failing to yield or exercise care to a pedestrian, which constitutes reckless driving the Tahoe Daily Tribune reported.

Neff was thrown more than 11 feet (3 meters) into opposing traffic. She was hospitalized for 52 days.

Grady told the Nevada Highway Patrol her view was obstructed by sunlight in her eyes.

“I just want to say that this horrible, unfortunate incident happened,” Grady told the court. “I feel it was because of the inclement weather, which was the sun, that caused this terribly unfortunate accident. I’m so sorry to Miss Neff and that she was involved and hurt in this incident.”

Neff testified she’s been on medication for depression and heart issues since the accident.

“I feel broken inside. I have injuries that will never heal, and I’m exhausted from fighting for recovery,” she said.