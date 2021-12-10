9-year-old girl killed after California school bus crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — The child killed when a car struck a school bus in Southern California and then plowed into a group of walking children has been identified as a 9-year-old girl.

Two other children were injured, one seriously, in the crash Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

A white Cadillac rear-ended the bus, then went around it and hit four students who were walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Nine-year-old Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Cadillac also was injured and hospitalized in unknown condition.

Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the car to hit the bus. The highway patrol is investigating.

The children attended Julius Corsini Elementary School, according to the Palm Springs Unified School District.

“It is overwhelming to hear and process this kind of tragic news,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mike Swize said in a statement. “We want our families and staff to know that we are here for them to provide any support they need now or in the coming days and weeks ahead.”