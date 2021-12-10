Clear
Child killed, 3 injured after California school bus crash

By AP News

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A car struck a school bus in Southern California and then plowed into a group of walking children on Thursday, killing one and injuring three others, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

A white Cadillac rear-ended the bus, then went around it and hit four students who were walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

One child died at the scene, two others were seriously injured and a fourth received minor injuries, the station said.

The driver of the Cadillac also was injured.

The children attended Julius Corsini Elementary School, according to the Palm Springs Unified School District.

