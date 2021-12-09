DUI suspected in Southern California crash that killed 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were hit and killed by a car driven by a Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities said.

It is the fourth time the 46-year-old woman has been arrested for driving under the influence, Bakersfield police said in a statement.

The driver was hospitalized in unknown condition after the crash Wednesday afternoon in Bakersfield. She could face multiple charges including two counts of murder and driving with a suspended license, the police statement said.

The woman drove off the road and hit the pair as they were walking in a residential neighborhood, officials said.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the victims but an online fundraising page set up later Wednesday says they were siblings, KBAK-TV reported. The teen was walking his little sister home from school when the crash happened, it says on the GoFundMe page.