Gusty winds, snow headed for Sierra, Tahoe, maybe even Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm headed for the Sierra late Wednesday could drop as much as a foot of snow (30 centimeters) on mountain tops around Lake Tahoe and bring a few inches to Reno and surrounding valleys by Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra and most of it’s eastern front effective from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Two to 7 inches (17 cm) of snow is expected around Tahoe, up to 12 inches (30 cm) in elevations above 7,000 feet (2,133) where winds are forecast to gust up to 60 mph (96 kph), the service said Wednesday.

Up to 6 inches (15 cm) of snow is expected in the foothills around Reno above 5,000 feet (1.52 kilometers), and about an inch (25 millimeter) on the valley floor, it said.