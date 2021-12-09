Nobels for medicine, economics given in California ceremony

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Prize laureates for medicine and economics received their awards in Southern California on Wednesday during a scaled-down ceremony adapted for pandemic times.

Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter was on hand in Irvine, south of Los Angeles, to award the Nobel for physiology or medicine to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian and the prize for economic sciences to David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.

Julius, a professor of physiology at the University of California, San Francisco, and Patapoutian, a molecular biologist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, were honored for independently discovering key mechanisms of how humans sense heat, cold and other stimuli.

“The laureates identified critical missing links in our understanding of the complex interplay between our senses and the environment,” the Nobel Assembly said in a news release last October when the prizes were announced.

Nobel officials said in October that the economics prize would be divided three ways. One half was awarded to Card “for his empirical contributions to labour economics,” the other half jointly to Angrist and Imbens “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

Card teaches at the University of California, Berkeley, Angrist does research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Imbens is a professor at Stanford University.

For a second year, COVID-19 has scuttled the traditional formal banquet in Stockholm attended by winners of the prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine, literature and economics, which were announced in October. More ceremonies have been held throughout the week in Germany and the United States.

A Nobel Prize comes with a diploma, a gold medal and a 10-million krona ($1.15 million) cash award, which is shared if there are multiple winners.