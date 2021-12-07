Arrest in 2019 shooting of California girl and her mother

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in a 2019 shooting that left a 7-year-old girl in a coma and wounded her mother in Ventura County, authorities said.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody Dec. 1 in San Bernardino County, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday.

He could face charges including conspiracy, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a firearm.

The girl and her mother, along with three other juveniles, were inside a home in Port Hueneme on July 2, 2019, when someone opened fire into the residence, the statement said.

Seven-year-old Kaylanaa Davis was shot in the head and suffered life-threatening injuries that left her in a coma, authorities said. She is recovering.

The girl’s mother, Maryam Davis, was hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

The arrest comes two years after an Oxnard man was arrested in connection with the double shooting.

Officials said there are no outstanding suspects.