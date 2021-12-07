Teen arrested after threatening to kill 2 classmates

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday in California’s San Joaquin Valley after he allegedly threatened to kill two of his charter school classmates last week, authorities said.

A teacher at Sycamore Valley Charter Academy in Visalia, about 180 miles (289 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, became aware Monday of the threats the teen had made on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. One of the students did not go to school because of the threats.

The teen, whose name was not made public, was booked into a juvenile detention facility on suspicion of making criminal threats, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Detectives did not find firearms or other weapons at the teen’s home, even though school officials said the boy had made previous statements about having them there.