Boy, 13, killed in LA shooting; 9-year-old girl wounded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 9-year-old girl was wounded in a Los Angeles shooting near an elementary school on Monday, authorities said.

A woman was also shot and wounded, according to Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy and the woman were in a car in the Wilmington neighborhood in the southern part of Los Angeles around 4:45 p.m. when they were approached by at least two people who opened fire into the vehicle, according to The Daily Breeze newspaper. The woman drove the vehicle away but later stopped and someone called 911.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital while the woman, believed to be about 20 years old, was stable but in critical condition as she underwent surgery, the newspaper reported.

The 9-year-old girl, a fourth-grade student, was hit by stray gunfire as she participated in an afterschool program on the playground, The Daily Breeze reported. She is stable but in critical condition.

A description of the suspects has not been released and Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Adrian Gonzalez said a motive had not immediately been determined, the newspaper reported.

“This is such a tragedy. Gun violence has destroyed too many lives in this country and tonight it has terrorized another community,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the neighborhood, in a statement. “I am praying for the family of this little boy and for the recovery of the little girl and young woman.”

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press