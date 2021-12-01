Fire burns Southern California residential construction site

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Fire destroyed or damaged eight apartment-style buildings that were under construction and damaged an occupied adjacent apartment building in Southern California before dawn Wednesday, authorities said.

More than 60 firefighters from multiple agencies battled the fire in a construction site near multiple large apartment complexes housing hundreds of residents in the city of Upland, San Bernardino County Fire said in a statement.

Fire reached the attic of an occupied two-story apartment building and the damage displaced 25 residents. The Red Cross was called in to assist those people.

Multiple 911 calls reported the fire at 5:24 a.m. at the construction site near Upland’s border with the city of Ontario, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

“More than a dozen threatened structures were saved during the intense firefight,” the statement said. “No damage estimates are available but the losses are significant.”

One firefighter received a minor injury.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.